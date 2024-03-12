China to conduct live firing drills in East China Sea on March 12-14
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-03-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 08:07 IST
China will conduct live firing drills in some areas in the East China Sea from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the China maritime safety administration.
No vessels are allowed to enter the designated area, the administration said.
