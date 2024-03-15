Left Menu

Israeli military says troops did not open fire on Gazans waiting for aid

The incident echoed a similar incident at the end of February when scores of Palestinians were killed waiting for food trucks in the northern part of Gaza, which has been largely cut off from aid supplies as Israel's five-month-old military campaign to eliminate Hamas grinds on. The health ministry in Gaza blamed Israeli gunfire for the deaths at the Kuwait roundabout on Thursday and said another eight people were killed by an airstrike in a separate incident in the central Gaza Strip.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-03-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 19:34 IST
Israeli military says troops did not open fire on Gazans waiting for aid
Representative Images Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military said armed Palestinians had opened fire while crowds were waiting for aid trucks in the northern Gaza Strip and denied soldiers fired at the convoy, defending its actions in an incident on Thursday in which Gaza officials said 21 people were killed. The incident echoed a similar incident at the end of February when scores of Palestinians were killed waiting for food trucks in the northern part of Gaza, which has been largely cut off from aid supplies as Israel's five-month-old military campaign to eliminate Hamas grinds on.

The health ministry in Gaza blamed Israeli gunfire for the deaths at the Kuwait roundabout on Thursday and said another eight people were killed by an airstrike in a separate incident in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli army said on Friday it had conducted an initial investigation and concluded that its troops had not opened fire. "A review of our operational systems and IDF forces on the ground found that no tank fire, air-strike or gunfire was carried out toward the Gazan civilians at the aid convoy," it said in a statement.

Palestinian gunmen had been firing as people took aid off the trucks and several civilians were also run over by the trucks, it said. Such incidents have underscored the chaotic conditions in which aid is arriving in Gaza and have increased pressure on Israel to get more humanitarian supplies into the besieged enclave, now largely in ruins.

The military said it was continuing to review the incident but accused Hamas, the Islamist movement that controlled Gaza, of what it called a "smear campaign" aimed at blaming Israel for killing people waiting for aid. Israel has rejected accusations from foreign governments and aid agencies that it has hindered the flow of food and other supplies to the enclave's 2.3 million people and caused a growing risk of famine. The Israeli military said this week it plans to "flood Gaza" with aid through different channels.

It blames international aid groups for failing to deliver aid and says it has started arranging deliveries with local private contractors. It said the aid the crowds were waiting for on Thursday came in a convoy of 31 trucks intended for distribution in the northern Gaza Strip, which was the first area hit in its offensive and where an estimated 250,000-300,000 people are living amid the ruins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024