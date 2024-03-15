World News in Brief: Rights chief appalled at Nigeria mass abductions, ‘pervasive’ hunger in streets of Sudan, Syria child crisis
UN News | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:45 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Nigeria coach Peseiro leaves at end of contract
Nigeria's Dangote wants to set up trading arm for Lagos mega refinery
Nigeria's Dangote wants to set up trading arm for Lagos mega refinery
Suspected insurgents kidnap 50 people in northeast Nigeria
Shell faces calls to safely decommission old assets before Nigeria exit