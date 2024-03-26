Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

26-03-2024
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

No winner for $800 million Powerball lottery, $1.1 billion Mega Millions ahead

A Powerball drawing for $800 million, one of the largest jackpots in the history of that U.S. lottery game, found no winners on Monday night, ahead of an even larger prize up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday. The Multi-State Lottery Association said no one bought the ticket bearing the six winning numbers from Monday night's latest Powerball drawing: 19-7-68-53-11-23.

