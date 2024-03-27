Russia says it is grateful for words of support after attack on concert hall
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is grateful for the words of support and sympathy it has received from around the world following an attack on a concert hall near Moscow last week in which at least 139 people were killed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
(Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreign Ministry
- Gareth Jones
- Maria Zakharova
- Russia
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Proposed US TikTok ban 'not fair', China's foreign ministry says
Seven more Nepalese citizens serving Russian Army killed; toll touches 19: Foreign Ministry
Russia bans 227 US citizens from entering the country - Foreign Ministry
Dominica PM will visit China March 23-29, Chinese foreign ministry says
Moldova expels Russian diplomat over polling stations in breakaway Transdniestria - foreign ministry