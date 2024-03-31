Left Menu

New Rs 500 cr scheme to promote e-mobility kicks in from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:18 IST
New Rs 500 cr scheme to promote e-mobility kicks in from Monday
  • Country:
  • India

The new Rs 500 crore scheme to promote electric mobility in India will come into force from Monday and continue till the end of July. Meanwhile, the second phase of FAME, or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) programme, ends on March 31, 2024. Subsidies under the FAME scheme will be eligible for e-vehicles sold till March 31, or till the time funds are available. The Rs 500 crore Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024) scheme is being introduced by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Under EMPS 2024, a support of up to Rs 10,000 per two-wheeler will be provided. The aim is to provide support for about 3.33 lakh two-wheelers. A support of up to Rs 25,000 will be given for the purchase of small three-wheelers (e-rickshaw and e-carts). More than 41,000 such vehicles will be provided incentives under the scheme.

The financial support will be up to Rs 50,000 in case of a large three-wheeler.

The EMPS 2024 is a fund-limited scheme with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore for four months -- from April 1, 2024 till July 31, 2024 -- for faster adoption of electric two-wheeler (e-2W) and three-wheeler (e-3W) to provide further impetus to the green mobility and development of EV manufacturing ecosystem in the country announced by the Heavy Industries Ministry on March 13.

The scheme aims to support 3,72,215 EVs. To encourage advanced technologies, the benefits of incentives will be extended to only those vehicles that are fitted with advanced batteries, the ministry had said. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government, the EMPS 2024 promotes an efficient, competitive and resilient EV manufacturing industry in the country. For this purpose, the Phased Manufacturing Programme has been adopted that encourages domestic manufacturing and strengthening of the EV supply chain. It would also create significant employment opportunities along the value chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024