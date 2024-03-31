Fire breaks out in 'wooded area' in Bengaluru

A fire broke out in a ''wooded area'' near Kadugodi forest here on Sunday with thick smoke seen rising from the spot, officials said.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control after a few hours of operation and no damage to life or property was reported.

Initially officers from the Fire and Emergency Services Department had said the fire was in the Kadugodi forest area. However, forest department officials later clarified that it was the adjacent ''wooded area'' in the possession of the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) which had caught fire.

''Kadugodi is a forest in which a portion was given to CONCOR and it is under its control. Trees have been burnt, but it was not a forest area that was under fire, it was a CONCOR area,'' Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests told PTI.

The fire department officials said that they have deployed three fire fighting vehicles to the spot which is reportedly near the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) in the Whitefield part of the city.

''The fire was reported at around 2.05 pm. Three vehicles are on the spot. Dry leaves, trees and grass might have caught fire due to summer, but we are yet to ascertain the exact reason of the fire,'' an official said, adding that the public need not worry or panic. Officials said that the thick smoke had caused some panic among residents of apartments in nearby areas. A fire had also reportedly broken out in the forest area of Jnanabharathi campus in the city yesterday.

