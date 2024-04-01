Left Menu

Leopard found dead at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in TN

A five-year-old male leopard was found dead at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The leopard was discovered in the Gumdapuram forest area near Thalavadi. Officials and a veterinary doctor rushed to the spot and determined the leopard's age. The cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:06 IST
A five-year-old male leopard was found dead at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in this district, officials said.

Based on the information that in Gumdapuram forest area near Thalavadi under the STR limits, a leopard was lying dead, the forest officials along with a veterinary doctor rushed to the spot on Sunday evening.

The veterinary doctor examined the animal and said it was a five-year-old male leopard and the cause of death will be known after autopsy.

