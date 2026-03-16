Global Stock Surge Amid Oil Price Retreat

Global stocks took a positive turn on Monday, bouncing back from a three-day downturn as oil prices exhibited some retreat. This shift comes amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Israel outlining extended military operations, affecting crude oil dynamics.

In response to the geopolitical environment, the U.S. President called for a coalition to ensure the smooth operation of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transport route. Meanwhile, market observers noted a significant easing in crude prices, impacting future inflation and central bank policies.

On Wall Street, stocks rose significantly with AI-driven companies taking the lead. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced notable gains. European markets followed suit, driven by a resurgence in investor confidence. Financial institutions are closely monitoring the impact of these developments on future central bank decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)