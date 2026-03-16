Left Menu

Kerala's Festive Plea: More LPG for Celebration Season

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Indian government to allow the temporary allocation of an extra domestic LPG cylinder for two months due to increased demand during the festival season. The appeal addresses the needs of Kerala's diverse religious communities during Ramzan, Easter, and Vishu celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:55 IST
Kerala's Festive Plea: More LPG for Celebration Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the Indian government for additional LPG cylinders to meet increased demand during the festive season. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan highlighted the effects of Ramzan, Easter, and Vishu on cooking gas consumption in the state.

Vijayan emphasized Kerala's reliance on LPG, with 95% of households utilizing it for cooking. During Ramzan, the Muslim community, comprising over 26% of the population, experiences high LPG usage, compounded by supply issues linked to tensions in West Asia.

The chief minister noted that the intersection of these festivals exacerbates cooking gas shortages. State measures to address the situation have been implemented, yet Vijayan is seeking federal intervention to ensure households can celebrate without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026