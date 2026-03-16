Kerala's Festive Plea: More LPG for Celebration Season

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the Indian government for additional LPG cylinders to meet increased demand during the festive season. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan highlighted the effects of Ramzan, Easter, and Vishu on cooking gas consumption in the state.

Vijayan emphasized Kerala's reliance on LPG, with 95% of households utilizing it for cooking. During Ramzan, the Muslim community, comprising over 26% of the population, experiences high LPG usage, compounded by supply issues linked to tensions in West Asia.

The chief minister noted that the intersection of these festivals exacerbates cooking gas shortages. State measures to address the situation have been implemented, yet Vijayan is seeking federal intervention to ensure households can celebrate without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)