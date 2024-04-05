UN Security Council meeting briefly interrupted due to rare earthquake in New York

A meeting of the UN Security Council was briefly interrupted as a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the New York area Friday morning.

The meeting was discussing the situation in the Middle East and was briefly interrupted as diplomats in the room felt the quake's tremors.

"#BREAKING: "You're making the ground shake!" UN Security Council hears as mid-morning #earthquake interrupts briefing on the situation in the Middle East," UN News X handle posted along with a small video where Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of non-profit 'Save The Children' was making a point about the sufferings of the women and children in Gaza.

The United States Geological Survey said the 4.8 magnitude hit seven kilometres north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Its impact was felt across New York City and other areas in the state.

The New York Police Department said there were no damages or injuries reported.

The New York City Fire Department said the quake hit about 10:30 a.m., with the department receiving reports of shaking buildings.

"We are responding to calls and evaluating structural stability," the department said in a statement. "There are no major incidents at this time." ''A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York,'' New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X. ''My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,'' she wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also being briefed on the situation. Deputy Mayor for communications in the Mayor's Office Fabien Levy said that while there are no reports of "major impacts at this time, we're still assessing the impact." People in the area took to social media platforms like X to report experiencing the tremors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)