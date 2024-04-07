Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 14:33 IST
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang in China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (14.91 miles), EMSC said.
