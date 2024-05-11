Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core

Think fishnet tights, silver hot pants and long false eyelashes, then add in bodies bouncing off ropes and into takedowns which land with bottoms on faces. This is queer wrestling outfit Fist Club. Their mission, they say, is to prove "that wrestling isn't just drag for straight people, it's drag for everyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)