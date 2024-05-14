Left Menu

Tragic Cave-in at Polish Coal Mine: 3 Miners Missing, 12 Injured

The cave-in happened around 330 am some 870 metres 2,800 feet underground in an area where 15 miners were working, said Rajmund Horst, the deputy head of the company that runs the mine.He said 11 miners were immediately brought to the surface with various injuries. Six teams of rescuers were working in the area.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:03 IST
Tragic Cave-in at Polish Coal Mine: 3 Miners Missing, 12 Injured
  • Country:
  • Poland

A cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in southern Poland early Tuesday left three miners missing and 12 hurt, mining authorities said Tuesday. The cave-in happened around 3:30 am some 870 metres (2,800 feet) underground in an area where 15 miners were working, said Rajmund Horst, the deputy head of the company that runs the mine.

He said 11 miners were immediately brought to the surface with various injuries. Nine of them remain hospitalized. Rescuers located another miner who was conscious and was being brought out of the mine. Six teams of rescuers were working in the area. The accident happened near the coal face, an area especially exposed to cave-ins or explosions of methane gas, which is present in the rock in many Polish coal mines.

In 2023, 15 miners were killed in on-the job accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024