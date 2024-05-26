Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Hisar-Delhi Highway Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident occurred near the Sector 27-28 crossing on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway, resulting in the death of five family members and injuring four others. The car overturned after the driver lost control. The injured are now receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:29 IST
Tragic Accident on Hisar-Delhi Highway Claims Five Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Five of a family were killed and four others injured after their car overturned near the Sector 27-28 crossing here on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway on Sunday, police said.

They said the driver lost control of the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

SHO Sadar Police Station Suresh Kumar said that those killed in the accident were residents of Sirsa in Haryana and Maur Mandi in Punjab. PTI Cor SUN ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

