Himachal Pradesh CM Orders Probe into Attack on NRI Couple

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed strong condemnation regarding the alleged assault on an NRI couple in Chamba district.

The Punjab Police, on Sunday, registered a Zero FIR following the reported attack on the Punjab-origin non-resident Indian, who claims he was beaten by a group of men over a parking dispute in Dalhousie town.

Reacting swiftly, CM Sukhu has called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter and has emphasized that those responsible will face stringent action. The NRI, Kawaljit Singh, who is currently receiving medical care in Amritsar, contends that he was attacked partly due to his Punjabi identity. Singh and his Spanish wife, residents of Spain for 25 years, had recently returned to Punjab and traveled to Khajjar in Dalhousie prior to the incident.

The Himachal Pradesh government reiterated the state's commitment to simplicity and welcoming behavior, highlighting that this isolated incident does not represent the state's usual safety and hospitality. Meanwhile, Singh and his brother were reportedly involved in a scuffle with local tourists, leading to police intervention, although they initially declined to press charges or undergo medical examination.

