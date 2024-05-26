Rajasthan Heatwave Claims Lives and Wildlife, Temperatures Near Record Highs

Two persons were reported to be victims of the intense heatwave in Rajasthan as the state continued to witness sweltering heat on Sunday, with Phalodi recording nearly 50 degrees Celsius again.

Heatwave conditions prevailed across the state as day temperatures across the state remained above 43 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

Severe heatwave conditions were seen in many areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions during the day, it said.

The state health department confirmed the death of a 40-year-old man due to a heat stroke on Sunday. Moti Singh, a labourer in a marble factory in Roopangarh, fell sick while working on Saturday and was hospitalised. He was taken from CMC Roopangarh to Ajmer's Kishangarh Hospital where he was declared dead, the health department said in a report issued on Sunday.

In Bundi city, one Ashish Boyat, 26, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, was found dead in his house. His family members have alleged that it was due to the heatwave but police are yet to confirm the cause of his death and are awaiting the autopsy report, Bundi city SHO Tejpal said said.

According to police, around 11 pm on Saturday, the man who was a regular drinker retired to his bed after a meal in his windowless room that had a ceiling fan.

Saini hinted at dehydration to the possible reason of his death and said it was likely that he did not drink enough water after consuming liquor on Saturday night.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said, adding a case of unnatural death has been lodged under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.

According to the Met department, the highest day temperature was recorded in Phalodi at 49.8 degrees celsius, which is 6.8 degrees above normal. On Saturday, the city had recorded 50 degrees Celsius.

Barmer was not far behind at 49 degrees Celsius. Bikaner recorded 48.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer recorded 48.5 degrees, Ganganagar recorded 47.8 degrees, Churu recorded 47.6 degrees, Pilani recorded 47.4 degrees, Kota recorded 47.1 degrees, Jodhpur recorded 46.4 degrees and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

In the next 48 hours, the maximum temperatures in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions is expected to increase by up to two degrees Celsius. Intense heat conditions will prevail in the state for the next three-four days, the weather department said.

There is a possibility of decrease in temperature by 2-3 degrees in some areas of eastern Rajasthan from Wednesday onwards and in western Rajasthan from Thursday, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said that from March 1, to May 25, 2,243 patients suffering from heat stroke were in emergency situations.

An audit of the deaths due to the heatwave is being conducted by the department as per the standards laid down in the protocol set by the Government of India, the official said.

Singh said that the department has informed all the medical institutions about the parameters to investigate deaths due to heat stroke.

The ACS said that to deal with the heat stroke situation in the state, proper arrangements have been made for medicines, testing and treatment, etc. in the medical institutions. Separate wards have been created for patients suffering from heatwaves.

''Effective monitoring of heatwave management and seasonal diseases is being ensured at the state, zonal, district and block levels,'' she added.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh is expected to review heatwave management and seasonal diseases in a high-level meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, carcases 10 peacocks -- five male and five female -- were found at the Indergarh range of Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) in Bundi district on Saturday and a forensic exam confirmed that they died due to the heatwave. The carcasses were found near a village on Lakheri-Khatkad route in the buffer area of RVTR, wildlife activist Bitthal Sanadhya said.

Citing the forensic exam report, ranger of the area, Durgesh Kahar, confirmed the peacock deaths. There was no scarcity of water but the area lacked thick forest and greenery, he said.

Juliflora present in the area does not offer any shade and it likely led to the deaths of the peacocks, as temperatures continued to be in the 45-47 degrees Celsius range, he added.

