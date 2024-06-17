Anil Kapoor Begins Training for Action Drama 'Subedaar'
Actor Anil Kapoor announced he has started training for 'Subedaar', a new action drama directed by Suresh Triveni. The film, written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, features Kapoor as a former soldier grappling with civilian life. The movie was officially announced during the Prime Video Presents event in March.
Actor Anil Kapoor revealed on Monday that he has commenced training for his upcoming film, 'Subedaar'. Helmed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, the film promises an adrenaline-packed narrative.
Kapoor, in an Instagram post, shared his excitement, noting that the preparations are in full swing. 'Subedaar' tells the story of Arjun Singh, an ex-soldier navigating civilian life and a strained relationship with his daughter.
The film, also produced by Kapoor, was unveiled at the Prime Video Presents event in March. Kapoor, who recently appeared in 'Fighter', is also slated to host the third season of 'Bigg Boss' OTT.
