Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: A Strategic Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin will step onto North Korean soil this Tuesday, marking his first visit in nearly a quarter-century, both nations confirmed.

The two-day visit is expected to culminate in significant discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centering on military cooperation as both countries face escalating tensions with Washington.

The trip raises red flags globally due to concerns about an arms deal where Pyongyang could supply Moscow with much-needed munitions for the Ukraine conflict, in return for economic aid and technological transfer that could bolster North Korea's nuclear missile program.

