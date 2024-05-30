Assam Floods: Devastation in Eight Districts as Rivers Swell Post-Cyclone

The flood situation in Assam's eight districts remained grim with the water level of major rivers rising and inundating vast tracts of land on Thursday, following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said. Over 42,000 people have been affected in Nagaon, Karimganj, Hailakandi, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong, they said. River Brahmaputra and Barak along with its tributaries were flowing above the danger mark at several places in the affected districts, the officials said.

Life came to a standstill in the three districts of Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao , while intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms have been reported from the other affected districts on Thursday.

The total death toll due to rain and drowning in flood waters stood at five, while 18 people were injured since Tuesday, they said.

In Barak Valley's Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi districts, the Barak river and its tributaries Longai, Kushiara, Singla and Katakhal were flowing above the danger level at several locations, showing a rising trend, while four embankments were damaged in Karimganj.

In Silchar, which had witnessed devastating floods in 2022, several areas have been affected by water-logging with movement of people and traffic affected.

In "severely-affected" Dima Hasao district, normal life has been impacted due to relentless rain, crippling road connectivity throughout the district, the officials said.

The Haflong-Silchar road has been completely cut off after a section was washed away near Harangajao, while the Haflong-Harangajao route is blocked by multiple landslides, they said.

The District Disaster Management Authority and Dima Hasao Police have issued an advisory against travelling at night, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route.

Train services, cancelled or short-terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route, are yet to be restored, the officials said.

In Nagaon, the water level of River Barpani was rising in Kampur and had damaged the Sildubi to Amdubi road and a wooden Bridge at Ramanipathar. A school was submerged at Pamali Jarani area.

River Dhansiri in Golaghat district was also flowing above the danger level with several low-lying areas getting submerged.

In Sonitpur district, River Brahmaputra and its tributaries were maintaining a rising trend and flowing above the danger mark at numerous places, an official said. In Guwahati city, heavy rainfall has led to water-logging, affecting traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Dhubri and South Salmara districts on Thursday.

Ferry services in the state remained suspended for the third consecutive day, while all schools and educational institutions were closed in the affected districts.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has directed the district commissioners to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all the departments and response agencies to face any eventuality, the officials said.

