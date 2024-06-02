Assam Floods Claim Three More Lives as Thousands Seek Shelter
Assam's flood crisis continues with three additional fatalities and new inundated areas reported. Despite a slight decrease in affected individuals, major rivers remain dangerously high. The number of flood victims has dropped to 5,35,246 across 13 districts. Multiple agencies are conducting rescue and relief operations.
Assam's flood crisis remains dire as three more fatalities have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 18 since the end of May. Rivers Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara continue to flow above danger levels, exacerbating the situation.
The number of affected individuals has decreased slightly to 5,35,246 across 13 districts, but new areas have been inundated. Nagaon remains the hardest-hit district with over 3 lakh residents impacted. Relief efforts are underway with more than 39,000 displaced people currently sheltered in 193 relief camps.
The damage to infrastructure is significant, affecting roads, bridges, and other properties. Joint rescue and relief operations by the NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities are ongoing, with medical teams also deployed in the worst-hit regions.
