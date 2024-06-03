Double Quakes Shake Japan's Ishikawa Region, No Tsunami Threat
Two strong earthquakes struck Japan's north-central Ishikawa region on Monday without causing any tsunami threat or significant disruptions. A 5.9 magnitude quake was followed by a 4.8 tremor, but no damage or injuries were reported. Public services and nearby nuclear plants remained unaffected.
Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa experienced two strong earthquakes early Monday, hitting the same area impacted by a fatal quake on January 1. Fortunately, authorities confirmed there was no tsunami threat.
The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a magnitude 5.9 quake that struck the northern Noto Peninsula, followed minutes later by a 4.8 magnitude tremor. Thankfully, there were no reports of damage or injuries, and public transportation services continued normally.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority found no abnormalities at two nearby nuclear power plants. However, the Shika plant on the Noto Peninsula did suffer minor damage, though it did not affect the cooling functions of its reactors. Power supply remains intact, Hokuriku Electric Power Co confirmed.
