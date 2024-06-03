Left Menu

California Wildfire Escalates: Tracy Residents Evacuated Amidst Raging Flames

Firefighters in California are battling a wildfire near Tracy that erupted in grassy hills managed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The fire, dubbed the Corral Fire, has scorched 52 square kilometers and forced the evacuation of thousands. Two firefighters were injured, and one home was destroyed.

Firefighters in California worked diligently on Sunday to contain a wind-driven wildfire, which has already burned thousands of acres 97 kilometers east of San Francisco, razed a home, and forced residents to evacuate near the central California city of Tracy.

The blaze, known as the Corral Fire, ignited on Saturday afternoon in grassy hills overseen by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a premier nuclear weapons science and technology center. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that the blaze, which had consumed around 52 square kilometers by Sunday afternoon and was 30 percent contained, posed no immediate threat to the research center.

