Taliban Evicts Thousands, Deepening Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis

In a stark demonstration of Afghanistan's deepening humanitarian crisis, Taliban authorities have evicted thousands of displaced individuals in Kabul, leaving more than 800 families homeless, an aid organization reported on Tuesday.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) called for an immediate halt to these evictions until sustainable relocation solutions are established.

"I am deeply shocked by Sunday's forced eviction of around 6,000 internally displaced people in the capital. These are some of the most vulnerable communities in Afghanistan," stated Neil Turner, NRC's country director in Afghanistan.

The country remains entrenched in severe humanitarian and socioeconomic turmoil following the Taliban's takeover in August 2021. According to NRC, by the end of 2023, 4.2 million people were displaced due to conflict and violence, with an additional 1.5 million displaced by natural disasters.

The return of approximately 600,000 Afghans from Pakistan since September last year has exacerbated the displacement crisis, straining the country's already stretched resources, the group noted.

