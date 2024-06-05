Forest Inferno: Rajouri and Poonch Battle Devastating Wildfires

Massive wildfires engulfed the forests in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu region on Wednesday, wreaking havoc on vast tracts of land.

In Poonch, a fire outbreak in Bhatadurian, near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar belt, quickly expanded into adjoining areas. The administration, along with forest officials, army personnel, and local residents, are actively engaged in dousing the flames.

Simultaneously, another fierce blaze erupted in the Nowshera forest of Rajouri, prompting an all-hands-on-deck firefighting mission by the forest department and community members. The joint efforts aim to contain the fire and minimize damage to the ecologically sensitive regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)