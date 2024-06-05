Left Menu

Forest Inferno: Rajouri and Poonch Battle Devastating Wildfires

Massive forest fires erupted in Rajouri and Poonch districts, Jharkhand, causing extensive damage to land. The fires spread rapidly near the Line of Control in Poonch and in Rajouri's Nowshera forest. Efforts by the administration, army, and locals are underway to control the situation.

Massive wildfires engulfed the forests in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu region on Wednesday, wreaking havoc on vast tracts of land.

In Poonch, a fire outbreak in Bhatadurian, near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar belt, quickly expanded into adjoining areas. The administration, along with forest officials, army personnel, and local residents, are actively engaged in dousing the flames.

Simultaneously, another fierce blaze erupted in the Nowshera forest of Rajouri, prompting an all-hands-on-deck firefighting mission by the forest department and community members. The joint efforts aim to contain the fire and minimize damage to the ecologically sensitive regions.

