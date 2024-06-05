Left Menu

Under the Indian Sky: Climate Change through the Eyes of Health Workers

Swasti, The Health Catalyst, has launched a short film titled 'Under the Indian Sky: Tales of Climate and Health - Part 1: Our Carers,' highlighting the impact of climate change on human health. Frontline health workers share their firsthand experiences, shedding light on the crucial intersection of climate and health.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 17:59 IST
Swasti, The Health Catalyst, has initiated a compelling series of short films that focus on the substantial and often overlooked impact of climate change on human health. 'Under the Indian Sky: Tales of Climate and Health - Part 1: Our Carers' was released on World Environment Day.

Chief Catalyst Dr. Angela Chaudhuri led a series of listening exercises across India, bringing to light the stories of communities most vulnerable to climate change. The film stitches together these firsthand accounts from doctors, nurses, and public health workers, showcasing the challenges they face as both healthcare providers and citizens battling an unprecedented crisis.

'The climate crisis presents the most crippling health challenge of the 21st Century,' Dr. Chaudhuri stated. 'We urge everyone to watch this film and join us in taking action to protect our health and our planet. Together, we can build a healthier future for ourselves and generations to come.'

