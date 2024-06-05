Left Menu

Delhi Minister Advocates Rooftop Plantations to Combat Heat Wave and Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged residents to plant trees on their rooftops on World Environment Day to fight heat waves and pollution. Participating in a tree plantation event, Rai highlighted the growth of the city's green cover and the importance of public participation in environmental conservation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:41 IST
Delhi Minister Advocates Rooftop Plantations to Combat Heat Wave and Pollution
Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the severe heat wave and pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai called on residents to plant trees on their rooftops during the World Environment Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Speaking at a tree plantation event in Civil Lines, Rai emphasized that rooftop greenery can significantly mitigate heat and pollution. 'This year, the entire country, including Delhi, is facing an exceptional heat wave. Planting trees on the rooftops of houses can reduce both pollution and heat,' Rai stated.

Highlighting the city's efforts, he noted the green cover has expanded to 23.06 percent from 20 percent in 2013, and the government met its goal of planting 2 crore saplings ahead of schedule. Rai stressed the importance of public involvement for a pollution-free environment and announced that the government plans to intensify the campaign after the Model Code of Conduct ends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024