Delhi Minister Advocates Rooftop Plantations to Combat Heat Wave and Pollution

In a bid to combat the severe heat wave and pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai called on residents to plant trees on their rooftops during the World Environment Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Speaking at a tree plantation event in Civil Lines, Rai emphasized that rooftop greenery can significantly mitigate heat and pollution. 'This year, the entire country, including Delhi, is facing an exceptional heat wave. Planting trees on the rooftops of houses can reduce both pollution and heat,' Rai stated.

Highlighting the city's efforts, he noted the green cover has expanded to 23.06 percent from 20 percent in 2013, and the government met its goal of planting 2 crore saplings ahead of schedule. Rai stressed the importance of public involvement for a pollution-free environment and announced that the government plans to intensify the campaign after the Model Code of Conduct ends.

