India's Cost-Effective Air Quality Monitoring Solution Unveiled by S Krishnan

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan inaugurated an affordable, indigenously developed air quality monitoring system. Created by C-DAC, Kolkata, TeXMIN (ISM Dhanbad), and JM Envirolab, the device costs one-third of imported units and monitors a range of pollutants. It’s available on the GeM portal and supported by MeitY.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards technological self-reliance, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan inaugurated an indigenously developed air quality monitoring system on Wednesday. The innovative device, launched under the 'National programme on Electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs)', costs only one-third of its imported counterparts.

The brainchild of a collaboration between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, TeXMIN (ISM Dhanbad), and industry partner JM Envirolab, this air quality monitoring (AQM) system tracks environmental pollutants like PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10, SO2, and NO2, among others.

With the promise to reduce expenses and enhance monitoring capabilities, the device is not only available on the GeM portal but is also set to be promoted across various government depositories. 'MeitY is supporting R&D activities from concept to product development to meet the evolving needs of the industries,' noted MeitY Additional Secretary Bhuvanesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

