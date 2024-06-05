Left Menu

Wall Collapse Injures Five Labourers in Sector 82

Five labourers were hospitalized after a seven-feet wall collapsed in Sector 82. The incident, which occurred around 6:20 pm, saw the workers getting buried under debris while taking a bath. Local people immediately attempted a rescue and informed the police. Investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Five labourers were hospitalized after a wall measuring seven feet in height collapsed in Sector 82, as reported by authorities.

The incident unfolded at about 6:20 pm, catching the workers off guard while they were taking a bath near the wall. The collapsing structure buried them under debris.

Eyewitnesses quickly mobilized to rescue the trapped labourers before notifying the police. All injured parties have been admitted to the civil hospital, with no casualties reported so far. Senior police officials confirmed that investigations are currently underway.

