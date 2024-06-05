Assam Battles Floods: Over 2.5 Lakh Affected, One More Life Lost

The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Wednesday, although one more life was tragically lost due to drowning. Nearly 2.5 lakh residents continue to suffer across eight districts, according to an official bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The daily flood report from ASDMA confirmed that one individual perished in Cachar district's Katigorah revenue circle, pushing the total fatalities for this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 34.

Approximately 2,47,000 people remain affected by the floods in districts including Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and others. The worst-hit district, Nagaon, counts over 1.4 lakh affected residents, while Cachar and Hojai have around 65,500 and 18,500 impacted individuals, respectively.

Previously, over 4.23 lakh people were impacted across nine districts as of Tuesday. The administration has deployed 112 relief camps sheltering 22,373 people across five districts and is running 21 relief distribution centers in four districts.

In the last 24 hours, 501.48 quintals of rice, 91.47 quintals of dal, 28.04 quintals of salt, and 2,685.07 liters of mustard oil were distributed among the flood victims. Currently, 375 villages are submerged, and 5,055.6 hectares of crops have been ruined.

Floodwaters have damaged embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure across Nagaon, Cachar, Hojai, Karimganj, Morigaon, and Nagaon. The Kopili and Kushiyara rivers are overflowing at multiple locations, exacerbating the crisis. Additionally, over 32,200 domestic animals and poultry have been affected.

