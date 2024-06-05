PM Modi Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Environment Day by initiating a large-scale tree plantation campaign at Buddha Jayanti Park.

Dubbed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the initiative aims to see millions of trees planted across India.

''This morning, I planted a tree in line with our commitment to protecting Mother Nature,'' Modi stated.

He highlighted India's decade-long efforts in increasing forest cover, applauding local communities for their active participation.

Modi urged citizens to plant trees in their mothers' names and share pictures online using the hashtag #Plant4Mother.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also participated.

The Environment Ministry revealed a broader plan involving the planting of 80 crore trees by September and 140 crore by March 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)