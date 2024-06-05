Left Menu

PM Modi Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a tree plantation campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', by planting a sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park on World Environment Day. The initiative aims to plant millions of trees across India. The campaign encourages people to plant trees in their mothers' names and share the photos online.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Environment Day by initiating a large-scale tree plantation campaign at Buddha Jayanti Park.

Dubbed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the initiative aims to see millions of trees planted across India.

''This morning, I planted a tree in line with our commitment to protecting Mother Nature,'' Modi stated.

He highlighted India's decade-long efforts in increasing forest cover, applauding local communities for their active participation.

Modi urged citizens to plant trees in their mothers' names and share pictures online using the hashtag #Plant4Mother.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also participated.

The Environment Ministry revealed a broader plan involving the planting of 80 crore trees by September and 140 crore by March 2025.

