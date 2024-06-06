UN Chief's Call for Windfall Tax on Big Oil to Combat Climate Change

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged implementing a windfall tax on the substantial profits of fossil fuel corporations to tackle climate change, branding them the 'godfathers of climate chaos.'

Speaking to draw global attention back to climate issues amid distractions like elections and conflicts, Guterres emphasized the current crisis, citing recent data revealing May as the hottest on record. The temperature spike is attributed to the burning of fossil fuels.

Guterres called for reducing global emissions, highlighting the role of major economies and the financial sector in supporting climate initiatives. He stressed the urgency of meeting targets set in the Paris Agreement and warned against a future where the wealthy thrive while others suffer.

