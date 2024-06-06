Blazing Encounter: Car Catches Fire on Nelson Mandela Marg

A car ignited into flames on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi, officials reported Thursday.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported as the occupants managed to escape shortly after the fire started on Wednesday night, according to a Delhi Police officer.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the alert at 10:30 PM and dispatched a fire tender that swiftly brought the blaze under control. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was entirely burnt, an official confirmed.

