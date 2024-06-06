Left Menu

Calangute Village Panchayat to Enforce Entry Tax for Tourists

Calangute village panchayat in North Goa plans to make hotel reservation proof or entry tax mandatory for tourists to maintain cleanliness and reduce traffic issues. This move, inspired by Mahabaleshwar, aims to attract quality tourists and will be discussed in an upcoming meeting.

The village panchayat of Calangute in North Goa has decided to enforce a new policy requiring tourists to show proof of hotel reservations or pay an entry tax. This popular beach destination is taking measures to improve cleanliness and manage local traffic better.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Calangute sarpanch Joseph Sequeira explained that the village panchayat intends to finalize this resolution in a meeting scheduled for Friday. Once approved by the district collector in Panaji, the policy will be implemented starting the next tourist season, which kicks off in October.

The decision comes in the wake of increased littering and traffic problems caused by large groups of tourists arriving in the area. 'We want our village to be clean so that we can attract quality tourists,' Sequeira said.

Sequeira further noted that similar measures have been successfully adopted in Mahabaleshwar town in Maharashtra, and assured that the restrictions will apply only to tourists, not locals.

