Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Shop, Injures One and Disrupts Traffic

A fire erupted at a furniture shop housed in a three-storey building on Gopalpura bypass, reported the police on Thursday.

Situated on the ground floor, the blaze necessitated the evacuation of 30 students from a coaching center on the top floor. Police and fire teams responded promptly to the emergency call.

Ran Singh, SHO of Bajaj Nagar police station, stated that the fire was caused by a short circuit and a man, in his haste to exit, sustained minor burn injuries and was hospitalized. Traffic on the busy bypass was temporarily halted until the fire department brought the situation under control.

