Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Life in Sector 63

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man lost his life, and another individual sustained injuries following the collapse of a wall at an under-construction house at Chotpur Colony, Sector 63. The collapse, attributed to strong winds, occurred on Thursday night.

According to police reports, the victims, identified as Hariom (22) and Santosh (52), were promptly taken to a hospital. Unfortunately, Hariom did not survive the treatment, while Santosh is still receiving medical care.

Both individuals hail from Bareilly district. Police have stated that further legal proceedings are in progress to address the incident.

