RERA Gurugram Inspects Under-Construction Realty Projects for Extension

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Gurugram conducted an inspection of eight ongoing real estate projects on Friday to decide on granting additional time for their completion and subsequent handover to allottees, an official informed.

Among the projects under scrutiny were Signature Global Prime, Micasa, Waterfall Residences, Signature Global Proxima 1, SS High Point, Signature Global City, Godrej Meridien Phase II, and eminence Kimberly Suites, located across the southern and northern peripheral roads of Gurugram, according to a RERA statement.

The inspection aimed to verify the ground realities of these projects. RERA Gurugram Chairman Arun Kumar stated, 'Under Section 6 and 7 (3) of the RERA Act 2016, these projects are to be granted an extension to complete the construction and handover the units to the allottees.' He noted the lack of satisfactory progress despite granted extensions.

Kumar, who took office in December last year, previously identified 35 under-construction projects in April. He inspected these sites to verify progress post-registration under Section 5. Many of these had already created third-party rights years prior but continue to remain incomplete, falling under Section 6 and 7 (3) of the Act.

RERA's role is to ensure these projects are completed and delivered within the extended timelines to protect the interests of the allottees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)