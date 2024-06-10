Left Menu

Real Estate Scandal Unfolds After Pune Porsche Crash

A new cheating case has been filed against the father of a minor boy involved in a fatal Porsche crash in Pune. The father allegedly did not allot open space to a residential society and developed additional wings without consent. The issue adds to an already complex legal situation surrounding the accident.

A fresh cheating case has emerged against the father of a minor involved in the tragic May 19 Porsche crash in Pune, according to police reports on Monday.

The accident, which resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals after their motorcycle was struck by a high-speed Porsche, spotlights various legal issues extending beyond the incident.

Vishal Adsul of Nancy Brahma Residency lodged a complaint citing unallotted open space and unauthorized construction by the minor's father, a real estate developer. The allegations compound the ongoing investigations, including those related to blood sample manipulation in the crash inquiry.

