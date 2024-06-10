Real Estate Scandal Unfolds After Pune Porsche Crash

A fresh cheating case has emerged against the father of a minor involved in the tragic May 19 Porsche crash in Pune, according to police reports on Monday.

The accident, which resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals after their motorcycle was struck by a high-speed Porsche, spotlights various legal issues extending beyond the incident.

Vishal Adsul of Nancy Brahma Residency lodged a complaint citing unallotted open space and unauthorized construction by the minor's father, a real estate developer. The allegations compound the ongoing investigations, including those related to blood sample manipulation in the crash inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)