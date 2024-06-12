Brigade Group's Rs 8,000 Crore Bet: Revolutionizing Chennai’s Skyline

Brigade Group, a leading real estate developer, has announced an investment plan of Rs 8,000 crore to significantly expand its footprint in Chennai by 2030. The company aims to triple its projects in the city, creating an immense growth opportunity for the region.

On Wednesday, Brigade Group unveiled its upcoming flagship project, 'Brigade Icon,' set to be developed on a five-acre plot on Chennai's iconic Mount Road. The project is part of a memorandum of understanding signed with the Government of Tamil Nadu during the Global Investors Meet in January 2024.

'Brigade Icon' will consist of two towers, one for residential purposes featuring three-, four-, and five-bedroom apartments, and the other for commercial use, housing offices and hospitality spaces. This ambitious project underscores Brigade Group's commitment to enhancing Chennai's skyline.

