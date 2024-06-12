Left Menu

BARC to Build Medical Isotope Production Reactor

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is set to construct a new reactor exclusively for producing medical isotopes. According to director Vivek Bhasin, once completed, India will no longer need to import these crucial isotopes. The BARC will also assist in establishing nuclear medicine departments in medical colleges across the country.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will soon embark on the construction of a state-of-the-art reactor specializing in the production of medical isotopes, as revealed by its director, Vivek Bhasin, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the unveiling of AKTOCYTE, a new food supplement for cancer patients, Bhasin announced plans for BARC and the Tata Memorial Centre hospitals to provide the necessary expertise for establishing nuclear medicine departments across all medical colleges in India over the next two decades.

'The BARC is set to build a novel isotope production reactor dedicated solely to medical applications,' Bhasin emphasized. With the projected high production volume, India will eventually cease to rely on imports for these essential isotopes. The reactor's design is nearly finalized, and the project is poised to commence shortly.

