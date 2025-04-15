Left Menu

Pune Girl Soars to New Heights: Rutuja Warhade Secures Top Rank in NDA Exam

Rutuja Warhade from Pune achieved All India Rank 3 in the NDA entrance exam, topping among girls. Inspired by the NDA's opening to women, she aimed for the institution with her father's support, aspiring to join the Army Aviation wing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:32 IST
In a remarkable achievement, Rutuja Warhade from Pune has clinched the third rank across India in the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam, leading the ranks among female candidates. Warhade, driven by a passion for the defense forces since the NDA began admitting women, credited her success to her father's unwavering support.

Announced earlier this week, the NDA results reflect the hard work of 792 qualified candidates who succeeded in both the written examination conducted on September 1, 2024, and the subsequent interviews by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence. Successful candidates will now embark on rigorous training across the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings.

Warhade, who aspires to join the Army Aviation wing, recalled being inspired since the Government of India's decision to open NDA to women during her ninth grade. Her father, a Computer Science professor, played a significant role in nurturing her ambition by exposing her to the defense forces' inspiring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

