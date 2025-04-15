Left Menu

Congress Calls ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis a 'Vendetta Politics' Move

The Congress party has condemned the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, calling it politically driven and an abuse of power by the government. The party plans nationwide protests, claiming the government's actions are an attempt to silence political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:33 IST
Congress Calls ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis a 'Vendetta Politics' Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders in the National Herald case, labeling it as an act of 'vendetta politics.' This, according to Congress, is a politically motivated maneuver masked as legal action.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders have expressed outrage, stating they perceive this as a misuse of state institutions intended to intimidate and silence opposition. The party has announced planned nationwide protests in response, set to occur outside ED offices and government buildings.

Accusing the government of draconian measures, Congress leaders assert that the charges against their leaders lack legal merit and are a fabricated strategy to undermine the Congress party and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who they affirme is targeted for his vocal stance against the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025