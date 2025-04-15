Congress Calls ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis a 'Vendetta Politics' Move

The Congress party has sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders in the National Herald case, labeling it as an act of 'vendetta politics.' This, according to Congress, is a politically motivated maneuver masked as legal action.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders have expressed outrage, stating they perceive this as a misuse of state institutions intended to intimidate and silence opposition. The party has announced planned nationwide protests in response, set to occur outside ED offices and government buildings.

Accusing the government of draconian measures, Congress leaders assert that the charges against their leaders lack legal merit and are a fabricated strategy to undermine the Congress party and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who they affirme is targeted for his vocal stance against the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)