Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Mission Mobilizes Aid for Victims

A tragic fire in Kuwait's Mangaf City claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. The fire started in a crowded labor housing building. The Indian mission in Kuwait is coordinating with local authorities to assist the injured and repatriate the deceased.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:40 IST
Kuwait's Mangaf City witnessed a devastating fire that has left 49 foreign workers dead, including approximately 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. The blaze erupted in the early hours of the morning at a labor housing facility.

The Indian mission in Kuwait is working closely with local authorities to provide aid to the affected and repatriate the remains of the deceased. The External Affairs Ministry in India has confirmed the casualties and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and held responsible parties accountable. The tragedy has prompted calls for stringent actions against unsafe housing practices for foreign laborers.

