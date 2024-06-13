Devastating Landslides in Sikkim Leave Six Dead and Tourists Stranded

Massive landslides triggered by continuous rainfall wreaked havoc in Mangan district, northern Sikkim, claiming six lives and leaving over 1,500 tourists stranded, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed, severing vital links between Mangan, Dzongu, and Chungthang, exacerbating the region's isolation. Landslides blocked roads and damaged houses, while electricity poles were swept away.

Tourist-frequented towns in the district, including Dzongu and Chungthang, are now cut off. A relief camp has been set up, and local authorities are working swiftly to restore connectivity and provide aid to the affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)