Left Menu

Devastating Landslides in Sikkim Leave Six Dead and Tourists Stranded

Massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Mangan district, Sikkim, have killed six people and stranded over 1,500 tourists. The destruction, which includes collapsed bridges and blocked roads, has led to significant challenges in rescue and relief operations.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:22 IST
Devastating Landslides in Sikkim Leave Six Dead and Tourists Stranded
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Massive landslides triggered by continuous rainfall wreaked havoc in Mangan district, northern Sikkim, claiming six lives and leaving over 1,500 tourists stranded, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed, severing vital links between Mangan, Dzongu, and Chungthang, exacerbating the region's isolation. Landslides blocked roads and damaged houses, while electricity poles were swept away.

Tourist-frequented towns in the district, including Dzongu and Chungthang, are now cut off. A relief camp has been set up, and local authorities are working swiftly to restore connectivity and provide aid to the affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024