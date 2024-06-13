Scorching Heatwave to Persist in Himachal Pradesh Until June 16

The Meteorological department forecasts no relief from the sweltering conditions in Himachal Pradesh, with an ongoing heatwave persisting until June 16. On Thursday, the weather office noted that the region will experience rising temperatures over the next two to three days.

In the plains and lower hills, both maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius, remaining above norms. The heatwave is anticipated to affect pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts from Friday through Sunday.

Relative humidity levels are forecasted to range between 45-70% in catchment areas and 25-65% elsewhere. Distinctly, Una and Neri recorded the highest temperatures at 44.6 degrees Celsius, surpassing the average by 6.2 degrees. Sporadic rains are likely on specific dates in mid and higher hills, while dry weather is expected between June 15 and 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)