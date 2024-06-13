Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave to Persist in Himachal Pradesh Until June 16

The Meteorological department predicts that Himachal Pradesh will continue to experience intense heat, with temperatures rising over the next few days. The heatwave is expected to affect various districts until June 16. Relative humidity will vary across the state, and the weather station has forecast isolated rains on specific dates.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:46 IST
The Meteorological department forecasts no relief from the sweltering conditions in Himachal Pradesh, with an ongoing heatwave persisting until June 16. On Thursday, the weather office noted that the region will experience rising temperatures over the next two to three days.

In the plains and lower hills, both maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius, remaining above norms. The heatwave is anticipated to affect pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts from Friday through Sunday.

Relative humidity levels are forecasted to range between 45-70% in catchment areas and 25-65% elsewhere. Distinctly, Una and Neri recorded the highest temperatures at 44.6 degrees Celsius, surpassing the average by 6.2 degrees. Sporadic rains are likely on specific dates in mid and higher hills, while dry weather is expected between June 15 and 17.

