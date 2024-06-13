Karnataka's Forest Dept Grants Land for Vital Drinking Water Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar disclosed on Thursday that the Forest department has agreed to transfer 500 acres of land for the crucial Yettinahole drinking water project.

This development followed discussions with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre at Vikasa Soudha.

In exchange for the forest land, the Revenue department will hand over an equivalent area of revenue land to the Forest department. Shivakumar, also the Water Resources Minister, confirmed the completion of the agreement soon.

During the meeting, officials and T B Jayachandra, the Karnataka government's Special Representative in Delhi, reviewed the Yettinahole and Upper Bhadra projects' progress. The Yettinahole project aims to provide drinking water to districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru Urban by sourcing water from the Yettinahole river in Hassan district.

The joint survey resolved 20 forest land challenges over a 260 km stretch. Shivakumar noted that work would commence shortly. Additionally, Rs 51 crore compensation will be paid to farmers, with Rs 10 crore already released. Differences between the departments over compensation will be addressed in the Cabinet meeting.

The Deputy CM mentioned that while the balancing reservoir in Doddaballapura taluk is still pending, initial preparations are underway to pump water over 48 km. A technical committee is assessing options to divert water currently flowing into the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)