Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Three Lives in Telangana

Three individuals lost their lives when a compound wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Mancherial district, Telangana. The incident, caused by loose soil, trapped four workers under the debris. While one worker was rescued alive, the remaining three succumbed to the collapse.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:40 IST
In a tragic incident, three people were killed when the compound wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Mancherial district of Telangana on Thursday, police reported. The wall collapse was attributed to loose soil, resulting in four workers getting trapped under the debris.

Rescue efforts led to the saving of one worker, while, unfortunately, three others could not be saved and died in the incident. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

The incident underscores the potential dangers at construction sites, emphasizing the need for stringent safety measures.

