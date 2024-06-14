Left Menu

Jharkhand Sizzles: Record Heatwave and Delayed Monsoon

Jharkhand is experiencing severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius. Delayed monsoon has resulted in a 54% rainfall deficiency. The monsoon is expected around June 19, later than the usual June 10 onset. Rainfall is expected to be deficient in June but might increase in July.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Daltonganj recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The monsoon, which usually begins by June 10, is delayed and now expected around June 19, according to Abhishek Anand, in charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

The rainfall deficiency has reached 54%, with the state receiving only 20.2 mm of rain from June 1 to June 13, against a normal of 43.4 mm. Rainfall might be deficient in June but could increase in July.

