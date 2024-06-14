Left Menu

Manipur Government Provides Immediate Relief to Flood-Affected Families

The Manipur government, under Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has decided to allocate Rs 10,000 to each flood-affected family as immediate relief. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting, which also addressed the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons affected by recent ethnic violence. Over 1.88 lakh people have been impacted by floods due to Cyclone Remal.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:41 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has announced a swift relief measure for flood-affected families by providing Rs 10,000 to each household. This decision came after a cabinet meeting focused on addressing the immediate needs of the state's residents.

In addition to disaster relief, the cabinet also established a sub-committee dedicated to the rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been victims of recent ethnic violence.

This decision comes in the wake of widespread flooding brought on by Cyclone Remal, which has affected over 1.88 lakh people and damaged more than 24,000 homes, predominantly in the Imphal Valley, following the breach of river embankments due to heavy rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

