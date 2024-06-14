Manipur Government Provides Immediate Relief to Flood-Affected Families

The Manipur government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has announced a swift relief measure for flood-affected families by providing Rs 10,000 to each household. This decision came after a cabinet meeting focused on addressing the immediate needs of the state's residents.

In addition to disaster relief, the cabinet also established a sub-committee dedicated to the rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have been victims of recent ethnic violence.

This decision comes in the wake of widespread flooding brought on by Cyclone Remal, which has affected over 1.88 lakh people and damaged more than 24,000 homes, predominantly in the Imphal Valley, following the breach of river embankments due to heavy rainfall.

