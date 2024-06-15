WMO Unveils Global Greenhouse Gas Watch Plan to Combat Climate Change

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has taken a decisive step in the fight against climate change by approving the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W) implementation plan. This initiative focuses on strengthening the monitoring of heat-trapping gases which are driving climate change.

According to the WMO, the initial phase will center on three major greenhouse gases influenced by human activity: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O). These gases have been contributing significantly to global warming, which has increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era.

The G3W initiative, which is set to begin in a pre-operational phase from 2024-2027, builds on WMO's long-term efforts in greenhouse gas observations and research. It aims to provide actionable data to support countries in climate mitigation actions aligned with the Paris Agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)